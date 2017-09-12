Play

Freeland was forced to leave Monday's game against Arizona in the fourth inning after he was struck on the collarbone with a line drive, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Freeland was replaced by lefty Tyler Anderson. Expect a further update on his status after Rockies doctors are able to get a full look at him, but the line drive was clocked at 115 MPH, so this one could potentially knock him out of action for some time unless Freeland is lucky.

