Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Removed after struck with line drive
Freeland was forced to leave Monday's game against Arizona in the fourth inning after he was struck on the collarbone with a line drive, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Freeland was replaced by lefty Tyler Anderson. Expect a further update on his status after Rockies doctors are able to get a full look at him, but the line drive was clocked at 115 MPH, so this one could potentially knock him out of action for some time unless Freeland is lucky.
