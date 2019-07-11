Freeland will be promoted to start Saturday against Cincinnati, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

After finishing fourth in NL Cy Young voting last season, Freeland took such a significant step backwards this year that he was sent to the minors in late May after recording a 7.13 ERA in 12 starts. His performances for Triple-A Albuquerque give very little reason to believe that things will be any better in the second half, as he posted an 8.80 ERA in six starts.