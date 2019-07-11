Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Returning to big leagues
Freeland will be promoted to start Saturday against Cincinnati, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
After finishing fourth in NL Cy Young voting last season, Freeland took such a significant step backwards this year that he was sent to the minors in late May after recording a 7.13 ERA in 12 starts. His performances for Triple-A Albuquerque give very little reason to believe that things will be any better in the second half, as he posted an 8.80 ERA in six starts.
