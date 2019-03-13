Freeland (illness) will start Wednesday in the Rockies' Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Freeland was scratched ahead of his previous scheduled start Friday against the Rangers after falling ill, but the ailment didn't keep him idle for long. The lefty completed a simulated game over the weekend without incident and will get the green light to take back his normal spot in the Cactus League rotation. He should be ready to handle a starter's workload when the season begins and could get the nod for the Rockies' Opening Day game March 28 versus the Marlins.