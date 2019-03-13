Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Returns to Cactus League rotation
Freeland (illness) will start Wednesday in the Rockies' Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Freeland was scratched ahead of his previous scheduled start Friday against the Rangers after falling ill, but the ailment didn't keep him idle for long. The lefty completed a simulated game over the weekend without incident and will get the green light to take back his normal spot in the Cactus League rotation. He should be ready to handle a starter's workload when the season begins and could get the nod for the Rockies' Opening Day game March 28 versus the Marlins.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Completes simulated game•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Out with illness•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Set for Game 4 start•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: To start wild-card matchup•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Clinches playoff berth with 17th win•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Bags 16th win in scoreless start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are good across all formats, but these 30 have specific qualities that make the...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...