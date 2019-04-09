Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Rocked for seven runs
Freeland (1-2) took the loss against the Braves on Monday, giving up seven runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out three batters.
Freeland had been solid to start 2019 with a 2.31 ERA before Monday's outing. Things got ugly in a hurry though as Ronald Acuna took him deep for a two-run blast in the first frame. Unfortunately, Colorado's offense didn't do enough to prevent its ace from taking a second loss. The 25-year-old southpaw will square off against San Francisco on Saturday.
