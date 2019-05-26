Freeland (2-6) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and a walk over four innings, taking the loss in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Orioles.

Freeland struck out only two batters in the game. A nightmarish season continued for the left-hander, who has now gone six starts without a win. Freeland's ERA ballooned to 6.71 with a 1.53 WHIP and 48 strikeouts in 56.1 innings. After posting a 2.85 ERA and 17 wins in 2018, Freeland has made it hard to trust him with only three quality starts in 11 outings. He is expected to start Thursday versus the Diamondbacks.