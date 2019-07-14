Freeland didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Reds, giving up five runs on nine hits over four innings while striking out three.

A delay of over three hours due to rain and lightning disrupted whatever routine Freeland might have been trying to put together before his first big-league start since May 30, but despite the fairly quick exit after 74 pitches (53 strikes), there were some positive takeaways from his performance -- namely that he kept the ball in the yard on a night when the two teams combined for six homers. Freeland's next start will come on the road Friday against the Yankees, posing another tough test for his sinker.

