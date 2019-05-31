Freeland threw three innings in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout and no walks in the Rockies' 11-10 victory.

Freeland's early-season struggles persisted in this contest, as he's now given up 12 earned runs in just seven innings over his past two starts. It's been a disappointing campaign for the 26-year-old lefty to this point after his breakout season last year, as he's now sporting an ugly 7.13 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP over 59.1 innings.