Freeland (0-7) took the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing eight runs (four earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings.

Freeland put the Rockies on the back foot in the first inning after yielding a solo home run to Aaron Judge. Freeland kept the Yankees off the board over the next three frames but ran into trouble in the fifth, when he allowed seven of the first nine batters on base before being mercifully lifted for Angel Chivilli. Freeland has given up five earned runs or more in five outings this season and has gone 14 straight starts without a win, dating back to September of 2024. He has a 5.86 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 55.1 innings this season, both of which lead the majors among qualified starters. Things won't get easier for Freeland, as he's slated to make his next start against the Mets on the road next weekend.