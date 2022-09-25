Freeland (9-11) took the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on nine hits with two strikeouts over 2.2 innings against the Padres.

The southpaw was hit hard by San Diego, as he never settled in and was pulled after allowing nine hits in what was his shortest outing of the season. The rough day breaks a five-game streak in which he threw five or more innings and allowed two or fewer runs. His ERA increased 31 points to 4.68, which would be his highest since 2019. He tentatively next lines up to face the Dodgers on the road this weekend.