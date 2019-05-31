Freeland was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

After recording a 2.85 ERA and finishing fourth in the National League Cy Young race last season, Freeland stumbled out of the gate this year, posting a 7.13 ERA through 12 starts. He's seen small steps back in his strikeout, walk and groundball rates, but he's also seen a large overcorrection in numbers which are attributed in large part to luck. He's seen his strand rate plummet from 82.8 percent to 62.0 percent while his HR/FB rate has soared from 8.5 percent to 21.6 percent. He'll have a chance to return to the Rockies' rotation if he sorts himself out in the minors, but it will be difficult for fantasy owners to put much faith in a pitch-to-contact arm in Coors Field given his recent results.

