Freeland (blister) will throw bullpen sessions Wednesday and Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Freeland is on the 10-day injured list with a blister on his left middle finger, but said Monday he only expects to miss one start. The fact that he's ready to test out the finger in the bullpen is a good sign that it's a short-term issue, and he should only need to miss one turn in the rotation. The left-hander was excellent in his last start, shutting out the Phillies over six innings before exiting with the blister.

