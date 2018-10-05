Freeland will toe the rubber in Game 4 of the NLDS against Milwaukee on Monday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

German Marquez will start Game 3 on Sunday, so Freeland will be ready to pitch on an extra day of rest as long as the Rockies don't get swept by the Brewers. Freeland tossed a gem during Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game versus Chicago, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings on four hits and one walk while striking out six.