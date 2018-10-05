Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Set for Game 4 start
Freeland will toe the rubber in Game 4 of the NLDS against Milwaukee on Monday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
German Marquez will start Game 3 on Sunday, so Freeland will be ready to pitch on an extra day of rest as long as the Rockies don't get swept by the Brewers. Freeland tossed a gem during Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game versus Chicago, throwing 6.2 scoreless innings on four hits and one walk while striking out six.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: To start wild-card matchup•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Clinches playoff berth with 17th win•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Bags 16th win in scoreless start•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Start pushed up to Sunday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Cleared to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...