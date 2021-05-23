Freeland (shoulder) is on track to start Tuesday against the Mets, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The 28-year-old covered six innings during a rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, and he should remain on a five-day schedule to start Tuesday. Freeland has been sidelined by the shoulder strain since late March and will have a tough time securing the win in his season debut with Jacob deGrom (side) also poised to return from the injured list for the Mets.