Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Set to start fifth game
Freeland will start the Rockies' fifth game of the season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The young southpaw seemingly had a leg up on the final rotation spot all spring over Antonio Senzatela, and that suspicion ultimately proved to hold true. Freeland produced a middling 4.82 ERA in 18.2 Cactus League innings, but his 15:4 K:BB is an encouraging sign. He's lined up to face off with the Padres in his first start of the season.
