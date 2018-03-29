Freeland will start the Rockies' fifth game of the season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The young southpaw seemingly had a leg up on the final rotation spot all spring over Antonio Senzatela, and that suspicion ultimately proved to hold true. Freeland produced a middling 4.82 ERA in 18.2 Cactus League innings, but his 15:4 K:BB is an encouraging sign. He's lined up to face off with the Padres in his first start of the season.