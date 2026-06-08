Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Sets franchise milestone Sunday

Freeland took a no-decision Sunday against Milwaukee, surrendering three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two across five innings

Freeland appeared on track for one of his better outings of the season after holding Milwaukee to just one run through five innings, but back-to-back hits to open the sixth inning ended his day. The inherited runner he left on base eventually came around to score as the Brewers erupted for seven runs in the frame. The outing was still a memorable one for the veteran left-hander, as he raised his career innings total to 1,313.1 to become the Rockies' all-time franchise leader in innings pitched. Unfortunately, the milestone comes amid a difficult season, as Freeland now owns a 7.81 ERA and 1.70 WHIP across 53 innings. A home start scheduled next against the Athletics offers little fantasy appeal at the moment, with both his command and ability to miss bats continuing to trend in the wrong direction.