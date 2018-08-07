Freeland (10-7) tossed seven scoreless innings Monday while earning the win over the Pirates, allowing two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Freeland allowed just three men past first base on the evening as he lowered his ERA to a shiny 3.04. He threw 70 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced nine groundball outs in this gem of an outing. Freeland has now reeled off 18 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run at Coors Field and owns a 2.17 ERA at home this season. He's blossomed into a very useful option for both the Rockies and fantasy owners, with his next outing scheduled for Saturday against the Dodgers.