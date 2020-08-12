Freeland allowed two runs on seven hits and walk and struck out two over seven innings in a no-decision Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.

Freeland dueled with Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen effectively across seven innings before both bullpens had some dodgy moments. The only damage on Freeland's line came in the form of solo home runs by Christian Walker and Carson Kelly. The 27-year-old Freeland has a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 13 strikeouts across 25.2 innings this season. He's expected to make his next start at home Sunday versus the Rangers.