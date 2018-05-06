Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Sharp for third straight start in win over Mets
Freeland (2-4) got the win against the Mets on Sunday, scattering four hits and giving up two earned runs over seven strong innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Rockies took a 3-2 victory.
That's now the third straight standout effort from the left-hander, who has given up just five earned runs and posted an excellent 21:3 K:BB over his last 21 innings. Two of those three starts have come away from hitter-friendly Coors Field, but his overall numbers are strong, as his ERA is down to 3.95, his WHIP sits at 1.17 and opponents are hitting just .227 off him through 41 innings. The true test of whether Freeland can be a consistent fantasy option will be if he can continue to post solid numbers as he logs more outings at Coors Field, and he'll get a chance to show he can do so when he takes the mound next at home against the Brewers next Saturday.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Goes seven innings for second straight start•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Healthy for Monday's start•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Could have start pushed back a day•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Dealing with left heel soreness•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Gets win with seven scoreless innings•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Battered by Bucs on Wednesday•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....