Freeland (2-4) got the win against the Mets on Sunday, scattering four hits and giving up two earned runs over seven strong innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Rockies took a 3-2 victory.

That's now the third straight standout effort from the left-hander, who has given up just five earned runs and posted an excellent 21:3 K:BB over his last 21 innings. Two of those three starts have come away from hitter-friendly Coors Field, but his overall numbers are strong, as his ERA is down to 3.95, his WHIP sits at 1.17 and opponents are hitting just .227 off him through 41 innings. The true test of whether Freeland can be a consistent fantasy option will be if he can continue to post solid numbers as he logs more outings at Coors Field. He'll get a chance to show he can do so when he takes the mound at home against the Brewers on Saturday.