Freeland (1-0) picked up the win against the Marlins on Thursday, giving up just two hits and one earned run over seven strong innings, striking out five and walking one in Colorado's 6-3 victory.

The left-hander is coming off a strong season that saw him post a 2.85 ERA over 202.1 innings and his 2019 is off to a good start as he cruised to an Opening Day victory against the weak-hitting Marlins. He'll look to keep it rolling in another favorable matchup in his next start, which will see him take the hill against the Rays on Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories