Freeland (1-0) picked up the win against the Marlins on Thursday, giving up just two hits and one earned run over seven strong innings, striking out five and walking one in Colorado's 6-3 victory.

The left-hander is coming off a strong season that saw him post a 2.85 ERA over 202.1 innings and his 2019 is off to a good start as he cruised to an Opening Day victory against the weak-hitting Marlins. He'll look to keep it rolling in another favorable matchup in his next start, which will see him take the hill against the Rays on Tuesday.