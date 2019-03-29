Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Sharp in first start
Freeland (1-0) picked up the win against the Marlins on Thursday, giving up just two hits and one earned run over seven strong innings, striking out five and walking one in Colorado's 6-3 victory.
The left-hander is coming off a strong season that saw him post a 2.85 ERA over 202.1 innings and his 2019 is off to a good start as he cruised to an Opening Day victory against the weak-hitting Marlins. He'll look to keep it rolling in another favorable matchup in his next start, which will see him take the hill against the Rays on Tuesday.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Experimenting with two-seamer•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Returns to Cactus League rotation•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Completes simulated game•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Out with illness•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Set for Game 4 start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...