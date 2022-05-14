Freeland (1-4) took the loss during Friday's 14-10 defeat at the hands of the Royals, allowing eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He failed to record a strikeout.

Freeland got himself down 2-0 two batters into the game before permitting four more runs in the third and two in the fifth. The 28-year-old had pitched well prior to Friday -- surrendering four runs in 23 innings across his last four turns -- though he failed to record a strikeout and only induced two swinging strikes. Freeland will look to get back on track against San Francisco early next week.