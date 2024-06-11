Freeland (elbow) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Wednesday at Triple-A Albuquerque, MLB.com reports.

After tossing two scoreless innings in his first rehab outing Saturday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Freeland will move up to the Rockies' top affiliate and will presumably push up his pitch count Wednesday. The veteran southpaw will likely require an additional rehab start or two after Wednesday's outing but should be on track to return from the 60-day injured list before the end of June.