Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Should be back Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeland (back) threw a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to come off the injured list to start Friday against the Brewers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The veteran left-hander landed on the shelf due to back stiffness after his June 11 start against San Francisco, but he's on track to rejoin Colorado's rotation after spending the 15-day minimum on the IL. Freeland will likely throw another bullpen this week before being fully cleared to retake the mound for the Rockies.
