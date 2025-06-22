Freeland (back) threw a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to come off the injured list to start Friday against the Brewers, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The veteran left-hander landed on the shelf due to back stiffness after his June 11 start against San Francisco, but he's on track to rejoin Colorado's rotation after spending the 15-day minimum on the IL. Freeland will likely throw another bullpen this week before being fully cleared to retake the mound for the Rockies.