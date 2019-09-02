Freeland (groin) is expected to return from the injured list before the end of the season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Freeland was placed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 22 with a left groin strain, but he was cleared to resume throwing just four days later. It's unclear at this point whether he's been able to throw off a mound just yet, but the Rockies are confident he'll be activated from the injured list before the season comes to an end.