Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Should return Sunday
Freeland (back) indicated that his condition has improved in recent days and that he expects to pitch in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Indians, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Freeland is slated to complete a bullpen session Thursday, so if his back responds well to the activity, he should be cleared to return to action over the weekend. The southpaw was only shut down for about a week with the injury, so he still looks like he'll be ready to go for Opening Day.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Likely missing next spring start•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Exits with back spasms•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Signs without arbitrator•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Struggles in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Final outing coming Thursday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Two scoreless innings in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...