Freeland (back) indicated that his condition has improved in recent days and that he expects to pitch in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Indians, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Freeland is slated to complete a bullpen session Thursday, so if his back responds well to the activity, he should be cleared to return to action over the weekend. The southpaw was only shut down for about a week with the injury, so he still looks like he'll be ready to go for Opening Day.