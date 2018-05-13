Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Shuts down Brewers in Coors
Freeland (3-4) allowed four hits and four walks over 6.1 scoreless innings in a win over Milwaukee on Saturday. He struck out six.
A day after the Brewers scored 11 in a comeback win, they were shut out in Colorado by Freeland and company. Freeland has now rattled off four straight quality starts since his five-run hiccup against Pittsburgh, lowering his ERA and WHIP to 3.42 and 1.18, respectively. His strikeouts are way up from last year and the groundballs help in a major way at home. Freeland lines up for a favorable road matchup against San Francisco his next time out.
