Freeland (2-10) earned the win Friday against the Twins, giving up one run on five hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out three.

It was one of Freeland's finest efforts of the season, as it was just the third instance where he fired at least six innings while allowing one run or fewer. The left-hander has still issued multiple walks in five straight outings, and he's worked to a dodgy 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 40:18 K:BB covering his last 10 appearances (56 frames). Although Freeland's next start is set to come versus the Cardinals at hitter-friendly Coors Field, it's worth noting that St. Louis does have a poor .618 OPS against left-handed pitching since the beginning of June.