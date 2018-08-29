Freeland (12-7) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings against the Angels.

Freeland allowed at least one runner to reach base in all six innings, but he was able to strand them for the most part en route to working a fifth straight quality start. The 25-year-old has been having a terrific sophomore campaign, as he sports a 2.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 142:59 K:BB across 164.1 innings. Next on tap is Monday's home clash with the Giants.