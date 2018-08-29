Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Six strong innings in win
Freeland (12-7) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings against the Angels.
Freeland allowed at least one runner to reach base in all six innings, but he was able to strand them for the most part en route to working a fifth straight quality start. The 25-year-old has been having a terrific sophomore campaign, as he sports a 2.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 142:59 K:BB across 164.1 innings. Next on tap is Monday's home clash with the Giants.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Allows two runs in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans nine in win over Braves•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Seven scoreless innings in win over Pirates•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Yields nine hits in loss•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Surrenders four earned runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start