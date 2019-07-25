Freeland (2-8) allowed one run (none earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Nationals.

Freeland held the Nationals offense in check and was a tough luck loser. He did allow three extra-base hits -- all doubles -- but managed to strand them by holding the Nationals hitless with runners in scoring position. His skills weren't overwhelming -- he began only 11 of the 24 batters he faced with a strike and generated just seven swinging strikes on 109 total pitches -- but this was his first quality start since May 14. He still has a disastrous 7.00 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 73.1 innings for the season, though he'll look to string together another strong start in his next outing Tuesday against the Dodgers.