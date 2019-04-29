Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Slated for Monday's start
Freeland (finger) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Monday's game against the Brewers.
The Rockies will likely make Freeland's reinstatement official when the team releases its lineup for Monday's game in the hours leading up to the 7:40 p.m. EDT first pitch. Freeland missed the minimum amount of time due to the blister on his left middle finger and shouldn't face any restrictions in his return to action after completing two bullpen sessions recently without issue.
