Freeland (neck) is scheduled to throw an up-and-down bullpen session Saturday, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Since landing on the injured list Aug. 24 due to cervical radiculopaty, Freeland threw what he called a "fairly aggressive" 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, per MLB.com reports. He'll be throwing more of a simulated bullpen session Saturday, and if all goes well, Freeland could be cleared to head out on a brief rehab assignment. Freeland appears to be tracking toward a return from the injured list around the middle of September.