Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Snaps three-start losing streak
Freeland (3-9) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk across five innings Sunday, striking out five batters and earning the win over the Giants.
It was Freeland's first win since April 18 and snapped his streak of losing six straight decisions. He threw just 54-of-84 pitches for strikes, including 10-of-20 first-pitch strikes. The 26-year-old lowered his ERA to a still-ugly 7.24 in 82 innings this season. Freeland will look to get some momentum going in San Diego on Saturday.
