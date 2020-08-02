Freeland (2-0) earned the win versus the Padres on Saturday, pitching six scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and a walk while striking four.

It was a masterful performance for Freeland, and plenty of run support from the Rockies allowed him to cruise to the win. The southpaw has a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with nine strikeouts in 12 innings to start the year. It's still tough to trust Rockies starters in general at home, but Freeland's been strong in his first two turns through the rotation. A home start versus the Giants awaits Freeland on Thursday.