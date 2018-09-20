Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Start pushed up to Sunday
Freeland is scheduled to start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The young southpaw was originally scheduled to make his next start Monday against the Phillies, but the Rockies opted to skip the struggling Jon Gray's turn in the rotation and move Freeland's start up by a day instead. The southpaw, who owns a 2.95 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through 31 starts this season, will be pitching on regular rest thanks to an off day Thursday.
