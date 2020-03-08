Play

Freeland (back) is starting Sunday's Cactus League game against the Indians, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander exited his Feb. 27 outing with back spasms, but he'll return to the mound after missing one scheduled turn through the rotation. Barring a setback, Freeland's brief absence shouldn't impact his preparations for Opening Day.

