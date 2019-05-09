Freeland is scheduled to start Thursday's series finale against the Giants, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Freeland will stick on his five-day pitching schedule despite Wednesday night's postponement. The 25-year-old has a 5.90 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 34:14 K:BB through his first seven starts (39.2 innings) and is coming off an ugly outing against the Diamondbacks in which he gave up eight runs.