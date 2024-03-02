Freeland (oblique) threw two scoreless innings and struck out one batter in Friday's spring training victory over Seattle. He did not factor into the decision.

Friday marked Freeland's first start on the mound this spring after spending the offseason recovering from an oblique injury that put an early end to his 2023 campaign. Though his strong outing Friday was encouraging from a health perspective, Freeland is unlikely to be a reliable fantasy option in 2024 after posting a 5.03 ERA and 1.47 WHIP last year alongside a mere 5.4 K/9.