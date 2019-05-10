Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Struggles continue
Freeland allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings on Thursday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Freeland imploded in the fifth inning by allowing three runs, though his defense behind him didn't help by committing two errors in the frame. While he entered the inning having allowed only two earned runs, he hadn't been particularly sharp in surrendering three free passes and allowing a two-run home run to Tyler Austin. Though this start came at Coors Field, Freeland hasn't pitched well on the road either, posting only one quality start -- which came against Miami on Opening Day -- in four chances. He'll look to improve on his 5.84 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in his next start, though he'll draw a tough Boston lineup at Fenway Park.
