Freeland took a no-decision during Friday's loss to the Padres, surrendering four runs on 11 hits while striking out two across 4.1 innings.

Freeland held the Padres scoreless until the fourth inning, when he allowed an RBI single to Jorge Mateo. The 27-year-old then unraveled in the fifth, giving up four hits including back-to-back doubles, resulting in three runs. With one out and the score tied, Freeland was replaced with reliever Jeff Hoffman. The southpaw threw 47-of-77 pitches for strikes while tying a career-worst with 11 hits. On the bright side, Freeland didn't issue any walks for the second time this season, although it was his first non-quality start. Freeland has now recorded four no-decisions in his last five outings. He'll bring a 3.43 ERA and 1.26 WHIP into a Wednesday contest against the Giants.