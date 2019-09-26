Freeland did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Giants, allowing one run on three hits and a walk across three innings.

Making his final start of the season, Freeland limited the damage but failed to go the distance and did not record any strikeouts. The southpaw had recently returned from a month-long stint on the injured list (groin) and was still limited in his pitch count. Freeland finishes the year with a 3-11 record, 6.73 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.