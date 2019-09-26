Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Struggles in no-decision
Freeland did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Giants, allowing one run on three hits and a walk across three innings.
Making his final start of the season, Freeland limited the damage but failed to go the distance and did not record any strikeouts. The southpaw had recently returned from a month-long stint on the injured list (groin) and was still limited in his pitch count. Freeland finishes the year with a 3-11 record, 6.73 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Final outing coming Thursday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Two scoreless innings in return•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Reinstated and starting•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Tosses sim game•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Could return next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start