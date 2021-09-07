Freeland (5-7) was ambushed for seven runs and picked up a loss against the Giants on Monday. He gave up nine hits while walking three and striking out six in 4.1 innings.

The left-hander struggled with the long ball in this one as he surrendered four of them in the contest including two by Thairo Estrada. He had only surrendered four total home runs in his last seven starts coming into Monday, a stretch where he posted a 3.25 ERA over 36 innings on the mound. He'll look to return to form in his next start Saturday versus the Phillies.