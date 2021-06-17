Freeland allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings versus San Diego on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Freeland turned in another lackluster outing, which saw him allow home runs to Fernando Tatis and Trent Grisham in the third inning. Across his last three starts, Freeland has given up 19 runs (18 earned) in 12.2 innings. The southpaw has a 9.58 ERA, 2.27 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB in 20.2 innings overall after missing almost all of the first two months of the season with a shoulder injury. His next turn in the rotation is projected to be a decent road matchup in Seattle.