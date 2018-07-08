Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Struggles with control
Freeland allowed one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out four across five innings Saturday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.
Freeland allowed nine baserunners but managed to avoid a disastrous outing by stranding seven runners on base. Struggling to find the strike zone is not a new phenomenon for Freeland as Saturday's start marked the fourth time in his last 10 starts that he has walked three or more batters. While he has avoided a blowup outing on each occasion, his lack of deceptiveness -- he has only 88 strikeouts in 110.1 innings -- makes him a risky pitcher to rely on when he puts so many runners on base.
