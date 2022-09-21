Freeland (9-10) took the loss during Tuesday's 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in six innings.

Freeland held San Francisco to a single unearned run in the third through five frames but fell behind 3-0 after surrendering three straight doubles in the sixth. Despite snapping a two-start win streak, the 29-year-old continued a solid five-game stretch that features a 1.84 ERA across 29.1 innings. Freeland now possesses a 4.38 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 121 strikeouts in 160.1 innings across 28 starts. He's currently scheduled to pitch again Sunday at home against San Diego.