Freeland (6-7) earned the win over the Dodgers on Saturday. He allowed three runs on six hits and hit one batter while striking out six and walking none in six innings.

Freeland gave up one run in the first inning and two more in the third before retiring nine of the last 10 batters he faced. The Rockies rallied ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the southpaw in line for the win, and the bullpen preserved the two-run advantage. This was his second straight quality start and win, and he's turned in eight quality starts this year. For the season, Freeland owns a 4.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 82:33 K:BB across 114.2 innings in 20 starts. His next appearance is tentatively scheduled to be a road start in San Diego next week.