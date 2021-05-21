Freeland allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four across six innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Freeland threw 79 pitches in his second rehab start at the level, an increase from the 66 he threw in his first outing. Assuming he doesn't suffer any unexpected setbacks, Freeland could be in line to make his season debut Tuesday at the Mets.