Freeland was removed from Sunday's start against the Giants with an apparent right shoulder injury, Kelsey Wingert-Linch of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

The left-hander was pitching well in San Francisco on Sunday with just one run allowed through 6.1 frames, but he appeared to injure his non-throwing shoulder while attempting to field a bunt during the seventh inning. Freeland already wasn't scheduled to pitch during the first game of the second half next weekend against the Yankees, so it'll be at least eight full days until his next turn through the rotation. The 30-year-old availability will remain up in the air until he's further evaluated.