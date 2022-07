Freeland allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across four innings Thursday against the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Freeland was given five runs of support, but he squandered the chance for a win. His recent struggles continued, and he's now allowed 15 earned runs across his last 16 innings and three starts -- two of which came on the road. For the season, Freeland has a 4.96 ERA with a 69:32 K:BB across 101.2 frames.