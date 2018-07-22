Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Surrenders four earned runs
Freeland allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.
This start marked just the fourth time this season and first time since June 10 that Freeland allowed more than three earned runs in an outing. While he didn't allow an extra-base hit, his shaky control came back to haunt him in the fourth inning when he allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base on two walks and a hit by pitch. Given that his walk rate is 3.1 per nine innings through 120.2 of work, his struggles with control don't figure to be a major issue moving forward.
