Freeland (3-10) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings. He took the loss in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Padres.

Freeland can't fully be blamed for the loss, as the Rockies mustered only six hits and didn't score until the ninth inning. Freeland still has unsightly ratios -- 7.06 ERA, 1.61 WHIP -- but he has allowed three runs or less in three of his last four starts. The 26-year-old carries a 70:35 K:BB over 88 innings into his next start against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.